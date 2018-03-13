Small plane crashes on Kissimmee road, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - No one was injured when a small plane crashed on a road in Osceola County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The crash happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Thacker Avenue and John Young Parkway. Some roads in the area remain closed as the investigation continues.

Police said the Cessna plane was trying to take off from the Kissimmee Gateway Airport when it crashed at 1:28 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show the front end and the right wing of the small white plane were damaged in the crash. The two men on board -- the pilot and one passenger -- were not injured.

"They’re not from Orlando. They’re from outside the state, and they were here doing business and doing a test flight," city of Kissimmee public information officer Melissa Zayas-Moreno said.

She said the two men were in town from New Mexico.

Neighbor Tacariah Monroe heard the crash.

"We just heard, like, a boom. Then we ran out and we see the plane on the ground," Monroe said. "I'm just glad they made it out."

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Authorities haven’t identified the pilot or the passenger.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.