Police find vehicle involved in SR 408 hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they have found the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that closed State Road 408 for hours.

Police said the crash occurred when a driver struck a pedestrian Wednesday night. It's unclear why the pedestrian was in the road, but officials said they do not believe the person had gotten out of a disabled vehicle.

The victim died after being taken to a local hospital.

It's unclear where officers found the vehicle. Authorities said they are still working to identify the driver.

Eastbound SR 408 was closed for multiple hours from Mills Avenue to Lake Underhill Road exits while authorities investigated. It has now reopened.

