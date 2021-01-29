Senators introduce school safety act nearly 3 years after Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting

A general view of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as staff and teachers prepare for the return of students in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school will reopen on February 28, 2018 two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting by former student, Nikolas Cruz, leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

Three U.S. senators have introduced a school safety bill named for two of the students killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting almost three years ago on Feb. 14.

Senators Rick Scott, Marco Rubio, of Florida, and Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, introduced the Luke and Alex School Safety Act of 2021. According to the legislation, it would create a centralized resource under the Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety to provide schools with federal resources and grants to be used toward safety measures.

The bill is named for Luke Hoyer and Alex Schachter, two of the students killed among 17 people at the high school in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. Both victim’s fathers testified during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine state and federal recommendations for protecting schools from targeted acts of violence.

“The Luke and Alex School Safety Act will ensure that the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse remains a resource our schools can access in the future. Information provided on SchoolSafety.gov will help teachers, school officials, and parents to improve safety measures and create a safe and supportive learning environment for students, while also demanding action if they believe their school needs to do more,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson introduced the Luke and Alex School Safety Act of 2019 to create the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse.

The cache of safety resources for schools can be found at www.schoolsafety.gov and includes information mental health, school security and threat reporting.