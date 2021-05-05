Caitlyn Jenner doing first sit-down interview of campaign

LOS ANGELES – Caitlyn Jenner's candidacy for California governor is about to go from virtual to reality.

The Republican who calls herself a “compassionate disrupter” sits down for her first in-person campaign event Wednesday, a one-on-one interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The 71-year-old Jenner — who won the men's Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star and transgender woman — announced her candidacy about two weeks ago in a written statement on Twitter. Since then, her campaign has been slow to unfold, and the taped interview with Hannity will mark some of the first words voters will hear from Jenner since her campaign launch.

She has been active on Twitter and has posted a video and other materials on her website. She told TMZ on Saturday that she opposes transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school, calling it “a question of fairness.” The comment angered many in the transgender community.

Thus far, Jenner, a Republican, has provided only a rough sketch of how she would manage the nation’s most populous state.

She's choosing an exclusive location for her kick-off event. Malibu, where she lives, is known as a playground for the wealthy, with sprawling mansions perched above the Pacific. It has about 12,000 mostly white residents, and the median value of homes is over $2 million, according to government statistics.

Her cautious steps into the campaign highlight the risks for a political newcomer who could be tripped up by a vast array of complex subjects, from immigration to tax policy to vaccine distribution.

The written statements and video released so far, which include shots of her Olympic competition and gold medal, appear intended to introduce Jenner’s story to voters with only a cursory understanding of who she is.

