Report: Val Demings planning to run for Senate against Marco Rubio

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who represents Florida’s 10th congressional district, is planning to run for the U.S. Senate next year against Republican Marco Rubio, according to Politico.com.

Demings, 64, the Orlando police chief from 2007 to 2011 and wife of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, plans to make a final decision as early as next month, the report stated.

The report cited Alex Sink, the former CFO of Florida who lost her 2010 bid for governor against Rick Scott. Sink said she was on a recent call with Demings and others who believe Demings presents Democrats best chance to win the Senate seat.

News 6 is reaching out to Demings’ office for comment.

There’s also been speculation that Demings would run for governor, taking on Ron DeSantis.