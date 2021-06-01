Clear icon
Politics

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried expected to announce run for governor

Fried refers to Gov. Ron DeSantis as ‘authoritarian dictator’

FILE- In this Nov. 2, 2019, Nikki Fried, Democratic candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, speaks during a campaign rally, in Miami. Fried, the only Democrat currently holding statewide office, has teased a June 1 date to publicly announce whether she will run for Florida governor. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE- In this Nov. 2, 2019, Nikki Fried, Democratic candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, speaks during a campaign rally, in Miami. Fried, the only Democrat currently holding statewide office, has teased a June 1 date to publicly announce whether she will run for Florida governor. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Promising “something new,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is expected to announce a run for governor on Tuesday.

In a video tweeted May 12, Fried, the only statewide-elected Democrat, said an announcement is coming June 1.

In the video, Fried refers to Gov. Ron DeSantis as an “authoritarian dictator” and said it’s “becoming clearer and clearer that Ron DeSantis needs to be a one-term governor.”

Fried would join U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist as Democrats running against DeSantis, although many speculate the Florida governor may have his eyes on a run for the White House.

Check back for updates.

