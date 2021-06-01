Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried expected to announce run for governor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Promising “something new,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is expected to announce a run for governor on Tuesday.
In a video tweeted May 12, Fried, the only statewide-elected Democrat, said an announcement is coming June 1.
[TRENDING: Deputy suspended over TikTok videos | Gotta go: Portable toilets wiped out in Fla. | Debris strikes space station]
In the video, Fried refers to Gov. Ron DeSantis as an “authoritarian dictator” and said it’s “becoming clearer and clearer that Ron DeSantis needs to be a one-term governor.”
Fried would join U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist as Democrats running against DeSantis, although many speculate the Florida governor may have his eyes on a run for the White House.
Check back for updates.