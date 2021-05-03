US Rep. Charlie Crist expected to announce another bid for Florida governor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the former Republican governor of Florida who’s now a Democratic congressman, is expected to announce another run for governor.

Crist, 64, tweeted Saturday that he will make a “major announcement” Monday in his home town of St. Petersburg.

[TRENDING: 16-year-old girl killed in Orlando shooting | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

Crist has been the U.S. Representative from Florida’s 13th congressional district since 2017.

Ad

He was the 44th governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011 but decided not to seek a second term, instead running in 2010 for a U.S. Senate seat, which he lost to Sen. Marco Rubio.

In 2014, Crist ran for governor as a Democrat but lost Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. senator.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Val Demings may also consider making a bid for the governor’s seat, currently held by Republican Ron DeSantis.