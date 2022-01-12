DeSantis backs GOP bill that would ban most abortions in Florida after 15 weeks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced support Wednesday morning for a Republican-led bill that would ban most abortions in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy and signaled that he would sign it if it landed on his desk, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

The measures by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

[TRENDING: $25M fraud scheme involving Orlando sisters featured in IRS’ most-shocking cases of 2021 | Norwegian ship based at Port Canaveral among numerous cancellations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Obviously I’m supportive of 15 weeks. I mean, I think that’s very reasonable. And I think that’s very consistent with, you know, with being supportive of protecting life,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Southwest Florida. “So we’ll work with them as they kind of get through that process. But I think that that’ll be something that we will be able to sign and I think a lot of people will be very happy with that.”

DeSantis added that he had not read the specifics of the proposed bill yet.

The bill does not go as far, however, as a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy with enforcement provisions allowing citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone who assists in an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The Florida legislation drew a quick endorsement from House Speaker Chris Sprowls, who said in a statement that House Republicans are “steadfast in our commitment to Florida’s children, both born and unborn.”

Ad

The bills have no exceptions for rape and incest but they do say an abortion outside the proposed 15-week limit would be allowed if necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent a mother’s serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. Florida currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Democrats, the minority party in both legislative chambers, said they would fiercely oppose the measure.

“We will continue to fight vociferously for a woman’s right to choose and right to health care,” Senate Democratic leader Lauren Book said.

“We will fight tooth and nail over that bill,” added Rep. Evan Jenne, the House minority leader.

These latest abortion bills will join others that could be considered in committees during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday. Senate President Wilton Simpson said he is optimistic the 15-week bill can pass.

“I think it’s a very good start and I think it’s something the committee process will vet out and perhaps be on the floor at some point,” said Simpson, who was adopted as a young child. “I’ve been pro-life all of my life.”