What are election police? Florida’s about to find out

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that creates a state police for election crimes

SPRING HILL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an election bill into law Monday at a sports bar in Spring Hill.

DeSantis signed SB 524, a bill that further tightens election laws and creates a state police to handle election crimes.

Among the other things included in the legislation:

  • Stops government agencies or officials from using donations for any type of election administration-related expense
  • Increases penalties for people working for third-party voter registration groups who fail to turn in the applications within a 14-day time frame
  • Requires county elections supervisors to conduct voter roll maintenance more frequently
  • Increases penalties for “ballot harvesting”, the practice of groups collecting vote-by-mail ballots en masse and dropping them off at elections offices
  • Prohibits the use of “ranked-choice” voting as an election method in any election in Florida
  • Tightens the requirements for citizens initiatives
  • Changed the name of ballot drop boxes to secure ballot intake stations

The new law is meant to expand on a sweeping election law passed last year. Late last month, a federal judge struck down portions of that law, accusing the Republican-majority Legislature of suppressing Black voters, and ordered that similar new laws must have court approval.

The DeSantis administration is appealing that ruling.

