Florida lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade overturning

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was met with swift condemnation and equally swift praise from lawmakers in Florida.

The majority opinion was penned by Justice Samuel Alito, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joining. Chief Justice Roberts concurs with the ruling, but also said he would have upheld the Mississippi law at the center of this case without necessarily overturning Roe.

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe will save millions of innocent, unborn lives,” said Rep. Mike Waltz, R-U.S. House District 6, who represents parts of Flagler and Volusia counties.

“Our daughters and granddaughters have lost a right we fought so hard to protect. But let me be clear: Despite today’s decision, this fight is far from over,” said Rep. Val Demings, D-House District 10, representing parts of Orange County.

Here are the statements from Florida’s lawmakers. We will update this story as we get these statements.

US Senator statements

Today the Supreme Court correctly returned the power to regulate abortion to the states.



I will soon introduce a proposal to support mothers and their babies so that every child has a real opportunity to pursue the promise of America. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 24, 2022

US Representative statements

God Bless America and the U.S. Supreme Court. A day I have long prayed for and worked towards has come. This is a victory for life and federalism. — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) June 24, 2022

Freedom means the ability to live your life as you choose. I’m going to fight for that freedom and so will millions of others.https://t.co/0u8YkmruPZ — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 24, 2022

Rep. Waltz released the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision: pic.twitter.com/CzYZjegLGp — Congressman Waltz Press (@RepWaltzPress) June 24, 2022

Historic news! Life wins! https://t.co/0tz2Ig0YHi — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) June 24, 2022

We cannot allow this attack on a woman’s constitutional right to privacy go unanswered. Congress and state governments must immediately step up and take action to protect a woman’s right to choose — because everyone should have full control over their body, life, and future. — Congressman Charlie Crist (@RepCharlieCrist) June 24, 2022

Ultimately there is one major remedy left for citizens across America who are outraged by this terrible decision.



You can vote.



When a large majority of Americans vote, we win. — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) June 24, 2022

I applaud the courage of the Supreme Court in standing up for our most vulnerable in the face of violent intimidation from leftist agitators and the Democratic Party. Roe and Casey were bad science and bad law. Now they’re history. The Supreme Court’s decisions in Roe v. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/n6doz1g0rn — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 24, 2022

Today, #LifeWins.



Read my statement on the #SCOTUS decision to overturn decades of wrongful jurisprudence. pic.twitter.com/vgbZPiLAOe — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) June 24, 2022

As a Christian and the mother of two beautiful daughters, I support life. The Supreme Court decision gives power back to the states and their voters – where decisions should be made, just as the Constitution intends. — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) June 24, 2022

My statement on the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dMy8MyzfxE — U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) June 24, 2022

Today, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the abortion issue back to the states – where it belongs. I believe every American, born and unborn, has the God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) June 24, 2022

Florida statewide officers

We won’t let them take our rights.

We won’t back down.

Women will win. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 24, 2022

This is an important ruling for the sovereignty of our individual states. Our office will continue working to defend state laws that protect life.https://t.co/xw8CNrTpt0 — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) June 24, 2022

Florida Senators

From Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby:

“As an adopted child myself, I am grateful for this decision. The court is finally righting a grievous wrong.

“It’s hard to believe we live in a country that has permitted the murder of 63 million innocent children over the last 50 years. Every abortion kills a human being made in the image and likeness of God who deserves the chance to grow up in a loving family.

“I particularly like that the Court mentions, in outlining views of pro-life Americans, ‘a woman who puts her newborn up for adoption today has little reason to fear that the baby will not find a suitable home.’ That is certainly the case here in Florida. Florida is a state that values life. I have been proud to support pro-life, pro-family policies that not only protect innocent, unborn babies, but also support children, parents, and other caring adults willing to raise a child who is not their own.”

My thoughts on todays #SCOTUS ruling which dangerously overturns #RoevWade and has triggered immediate abortion bans in 13 states. Women’s rights are under attack. We must stand up and fight back. pic.twitter.com/ZAsU4m7Ulc — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) June 24, 2022

Today’s ruling is a monumental first step in our nation’s journey to right a decades-long wrong that has cost millions of innocent lives. I’m grateful the court has placed this issue back into the hands of the states & their elected representatives. — Danny Burgess (@DannyBurgessFL) June 24, 2022

#SCOTUS ruling overturning #RoevWade is Unconscionable! An egregious attack on the rights of all women and will go beyond abortion! We must not give up. We must stand up and fight back. pic.twitter.com/chxVtf8mNX — Linda Stewart (@LindaStewartFL) June 24, 2022

“Held: The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.“ Amen. Americans can now rely on legislatures, not the courts, to protect unborn lives. — Jason Brodeur (@jasonbrodeur) June 24, 2022

Florida Representatives

My statement on the SCOTUS Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/T3K0vIT5X7 — Chris Sprowls (@ChrisSprowls) June 24, 2022

Abortion is about freedom, options, self-determination, and a free society. This SCOTUS decision completely strips us of our collective freedoms, taking away our power to control our personal decisions and handing it over to politicians. 3/9 — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) June 24, 2022

Today is a powerful reminder that elections have consequences and the role that we all play in strengthening our democracy. pic.twitter.com/pB5m9Ffkxm — Michele Rayner-Goolsby (@micheleforfl) June 24, 2022

Today I sent a letter to @GovRonDeSantis & other legislative leaders calling for an emergency legislative session to pass stronger pro-life Legislation in Florida



We must pass the Heartbeat Bill & other strong pro-life measures to protect Florida’s unborn children#lifewins pic.twitter.com/4w4x7IkwUJ — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) June 24, 2022

From today's dissent: “Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens.” pic.twitter.com/doSZcjSUha — Joy Goff-Marcil for Florida State Senate (@joyforfl) June 24, 2022

This fight is not over. pic.twitter.com/rSAP6Nofcc — Kamia Brown (@kamiabrownfl45) June 24, 2022