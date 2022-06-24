96º

Politics

Florida lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade overturning

Supreme Court said there is no constitutional right to an abortion

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Anti-abortion protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was met with swift condemnation and equally swift praise from lawmakers in Florida.

The majority opinion was penned by Justice Samuel Alito, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joining. Chief Justice Roberts concurs with the ruling, but also said he would have upheld the Mississippi law at the center of this case without necessarily overturning Roe.

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe will save millions of innocent, unborn lives,” said Rep. Mike Waltz, R-U.S. House District 6, who represents parts of Flagler and Volusia counties.

“Our daughters and granddaughters have lost a right we fought so hard to protect. But let me be clear: Despite today’s decision, this fight is far from over,” said Rep. Val Demings, D-House District 10, representing parts of Orange County.

Here are the statements from Florida’s lawmakers. We will update this story as we get these statements.

US Senator statements

US Representative statements

Florida statewide officers

Florida Senators

From Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby:

“As an adopted child myself, I am grateful for this decision. The court is finally righting a grievous wrong.

“It’s hard to believe we live in a country that has permitted the murder of 63 million innocent children over the last 50 years. Every abortion kills a human being made in the image and likeness of God who deserves the chance to grow up in a loving family.

“I particularly like that the Court mentions, in outlining views of pro-life Americans, ‘a woman who puts her newborn up for adoption today has little reason to fear that the baby will not find a suitable home.’ That is certainly the case here in Florida. Florida is a state that values life. I have been proud to support pro-life, pro-family policies that not only protect innocent, unborn babies, but also support children, parents, and other caring adults willing to raise a child who is not their own.”

Florida Representatives

