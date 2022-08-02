‘Grim reaper’ 1 of 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general

There are three Democratic candidates vying for the chance to unseat Republican incumbent Ashley Moody as Florida’s attorney general.

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are three Democratic candidates vying for the chance to unseat Republican incumbent Ashley Moody as Florida’s attorney general.

Daniel Uhlfelder, a criminal defense attorney from Santa Rosa Beach, is facing off against former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala and South Florida attorney Jim Lewis in the Aug. 23 primary election.

Uhlfelder, who made headlines early in the pandemic after walking Florida’s beaches dressed as the grim reaper, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss his platform and why he decided to run.

“We have an attorney general right now, Ashley Moody, who is not serving the people of Florida,” Uhlfelder said. “She’s acting as the personal attorney for the governor. Whether it’s signing on to a brief to overturn the election, standing in the way of allowing marijuana legalization to be on the ballot, standing in the way of the Affordable Care Act or suing school boards who simply want to have mask requirements, she’s not serving the interests of Floridians. I will be.”

Some of the key issues Uhlfelder discussed include abortion access, Florida’s property insurance crisis and the opioid epidemic.