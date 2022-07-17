US House District 10 candidate could become 1st Gen Z member of Congress

Florida’s primary election is nearly one month away, and one of the most competitive races is for U.S. House District 10.

There are 18 total candidates — 10 on the Democratic side — vying for the open and solidly blue seat that contains most of Orange County. Congresswoman Val Demings represented the district for three terms before filing to run for Senate.

The diverse field of Democratic candidates includes political newcomer Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the national organizing director of March For Our Lives. If elected, the 25-year-old could potentially become the first Gen Z member of Congress.

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with Frost on “The Weekly” to learn more about his background and why he believes he’s the best candidate in the field, despite his lack of political experience.

“Experience does matter, but different types of experiences,” Frost said. “In a country like ours, we need a Congress that looks like the country in terms of race, in terms of age, but also experience. I believe we need more organizers in Congress. We live in some very challenging times right now. Faith in our democracy is eroding. We need folks who come up there with fresh ideas, fresh faces, a fresh perspective, and a different way of going about things, and I believe I’m that person in this race.”

Other Democrats in the crowded field include two former members of Congress, Corrine Brown and Alan Grayson, and State Sen. Randolph Bracy.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation ahead of the Aug. 23 primary election is July 25.

