Florida State Sen. Bracy talks run for US House District 10

One of the most competitive contests is the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 10 — a seat Congresswoman Val Demings held for three terms before she filed to run for U.S. Senate against Marco Rubio.

State Sen. Randolph Bracy, one of 10 Democratic candidates looking to replace Demings, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down his campaign.

“I’ve got the experience and the know-how to get things done,” Bracy said. “I passed more legislation than any Democrat, during my five-year tenure between 2016 and 2021, in the entire state. I brought more money home than any other Democrat for this region. I’m there to get things done, I have the record to prove it, and I’ll do it in Washington.”

The interview was recorded before the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I am highly disappointed and disturbed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, which eliminates a fundamental right for women and upends the scales of justice,” Bracy said in a statement after the ruling. “The interference of politics with the personal decision a woman makes with her doctor is unacceptable, unfair, and unjust.”

Florida’s primary election is Aug. 23.

