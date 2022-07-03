The Weekly: Alan Grayson talks congressional campaign

Alan Grayson, who was a member of Congress from 2009-17, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to lay out his platform and why he decided to run for Congress again.

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are currently 10 Democrats running for U.S. House District 10, which has been held by Congresswoman Val Demings for the last three terms.

It’ll no doubt be competitive, and with the primary election less than two months away, name recognition will likely play a major role.

Alan Grayson, who was a member of Congress from 2009-17, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to lay out his platform and why he decided to run for Congress again.

“Right now, people are struggling so badly with inflation,” Grayson said. “We have to lower the tolls, lower the taxes and lower the rent. What people want more than anything is someone who uses the power of the office in order to make lives better. That’s what I did in Congress before and that’s what I can do again.”

The other nine Democrats running for District 10 are State Sen. Randolph Bracy, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Natalie Jackson, Jeffrey Boone, Corrine Brown, Teresa Tachon, Jack Achenbach, Terence Gray and Khalid Muneer.

There are also six Republicans vying for seat: Lateresa Jones, Thuy Lowe, Willie Montague, Peter Weed, Calvin Wimbish and Tuan Le.

