Voter phone bank Monday will answer your 2022 election questions

A voter casts his ballot during the Florida primary at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Workers in Orange County are getting ready for a push to register voters and answer questions about changes for the 2022 election cycle.

On Monday, Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles and his office is teaming up with News 6 to host a voter registration phone bank.

[TRENDING: New Championsgate I-4 intersection opens this Sunday | Brevard County family helps teen recover from Panhandle shark attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

During the event, workers will take calls to ensure voters across Central Florida are prepared to cast their ballots.

“This is the opportunity to get your record straight and make sure you know what you need to know for election day,” Cowles said. “We just want to make sure everybody who wants to participate has the correct information.”

Cowles said one of the most common requests over the phone is a change of address.

After Florida Senate Bill 90 was signed into law this year, voters who want to change their address by phone or email must include a Florida driver’s license number, Florida ID Card number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

[RELATED: Everything you need to know about elections in Florida | How to make sure you are eligible to vote in Florida]

Ad

“That you will have to give to us and as long as it matches what we have in the system for you, we can proceed,” Cowles said.

Another change applies to vote-by-mail. Previously a request would be valid for two election cycles, but now a voter must request a ballot each election cycle.

“If you got one back in 2018 and 2020, that was under the (old) system,” Cowles said. “Now you have to request it every election cycle.”

In Orange County, anyone registering for the first time or making a party change must do so by July 25.

With several deadlines approaching voters are urged to act now to prevent problems down the road.

“By doing it now, it’ll all be correct,” Cowles said. “You’ll know the exact location because we want to get you to the right place the first time.”

The News 6 voter registration phone bank is Monday from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.