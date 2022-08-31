Rep. Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as Florida governor’s race heats up

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist celebrates as he announces his running mate Karla Hernndez-Mats at Hialeah Middle School in Hialeah, Fla., Saturday Aug. 27, 2022 as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Charlie Crist, who is currently running for governor, is resigning from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Crist sent resignation letters to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

The Democrat’s resignation letter to Pelosi does not explain exactly why he is resigning his seat as representative for the 13th district, which represents part of Pinellas County. However, his congressional office confirmed Crist was resigning to focus on his run for governor.

An office spokesperson also said DeSantis himself resigned around the same time in his first campaign for governor in 2018.

“I have always made it my top priority to improve the lives of my bosses — the residents of Florida’s 13th Congressional District,” Crist said in his letter. “This has been reflected in my legislative priorities, some of which, through your leadership, I am proud to have seen become law and already positively impact the American people.”

Crist said his legislative accomplishments include expanding and enhancing veteran treatment courts, creating a task force to crack down on illegal phishing and scam calls, getting the solar tax credit extended for 10 years, protecting Coast Guard retiree pay if there is a government shutdown, and waiving costs for survivors of domestic violence who need to replace documents lost while escaping an abuser, like social security cards.

Crist said while his seat will remain empty until the new representative elected in November is sworn in, office staff will continue to work on cases and provide constituent services.

Crist’s vacancy slightly narrows the advantage Democrats have as the majority in the U.S. House, which was already a margin of three votes.

