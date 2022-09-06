Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

CHICAGO – Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help migrants who came to the U.S. illegally after they were bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state’s political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration.

A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after the arrival of the first busload of about 75.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city had not yet heard from any Texas officials and urged Texas’ Republican governor, Greg Abbott, to collaborate on a more “humane” treatment of the immigrants.

Abbott is busing migrants who are in the country illegally from Texas to U.S. cities with Democratic mayors as part of a strategy to share the influx of people who cross into his border state.

“He tries to send human beings, not cargo, not freight, but human beings across the country to an uncertain destination,” Lightfoot said. “He is manufacturing a human crisis, and it makes no sense to me.”

According to the Texas attorney general’s office, Texan residents pay hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars each year due to issues with illegal immigration.

“To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location,” Abbott said in a news release. “Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them.”

The city of Chicago set up a website for members of the public who want to volunteer to help the migrants or donate to the cause.

Lightfoot said several organizations were already providing assistance.

“We’re a welcoming city, so we’re always gonna step up and do the right thing to make sure that migrants who are coming here to our city are well received.” Lightfoot said.