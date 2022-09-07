89º

Politics

WATCH LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in South Florida

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Orlando on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at the Florida Department of Transportation District 6 Headquarters in Miami-Dade County.

DeSantis will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.

No other details were shared.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the news conference live at the top of this story.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

