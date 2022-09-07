WATCH LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at the Florida Department of Transportation District 6 Headquarters in Miami-Dade County.
DeSantis will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue.
The governor is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.
No other details were shared.
ClickOrlando.com will stream the news conference live at the top of this story.
