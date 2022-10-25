Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Avon Park

AVON PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Avon Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by Senior Chancellor Henry Mack at South Florida State College in Avon Park at 12:15 p.m.

The topic of discussion has not been released.

This comes after DeSantis and Charlie Crist participated in the only governor debate ahead of the November election.

News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story when it begins.

