WATCH LIVE at 11:45 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday morning at Ocala Rodeo.

The event in the venue’s Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will begin at 11:45 a.m.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue is set to speak, along with Laura Dibella, president and CEO of Enterprise Florida.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other details were shared.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: