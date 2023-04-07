WATCH LIVE at 11:45 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday morning at Ocala Rodeo.
The event in the venue’s Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will begin at 11:45 a.m.
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue is set to speak, along with Laura Dibella, president and CEO of Enterprise Florida.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
No other details were shared.
ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: