Florida Gov. DeSantis signs death warrant for convicted murderer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant on Monday for Darryl Bryan Barwick, a man convicted in a 1986 Bay County murder.

According to Attorney General Ashley Moody, Barwick was found guilty of first-degree murder in November 1986 for the death of Rebecca Wendt earlier that year.

In addition, Barwick was convicted of armed burglary, attempted sexual battery and armed robbery, Moody said. She added that Barwick was sentenced to death in January 1987 following a jury’s 9-3 death recommendation.

On direct appeal, the Florida Supreme Court later reversed Barwick’s convictions and sent the case back to a lower court for a new trial, though Barwick was once again convicted of the previous charges and sentenced to death in August 1992, court records show.

Barwick’s execution is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m.

Last month, DeSantis signed another death warrant for 56-year-old Louis Gaskin, who was found guilty of murder in the deaths of a couple in Flagler County back in 1989. Gaskin’s execution is set for April 12 at 6 p.m.

