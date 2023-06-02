Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer kicks off campaign for 6th mayoral election

ORLANDO, Fla. – Buddy Dyer was first elected mayor of the city of Orlando in 2003. That means this is his 20th year as mayor of the City Beautiful. He’s hoping to add another term in office.

Dyer filed his intent to run for reelection with the city in April, but on Thursday, he rolled out his official campaign at a closed event with supporters.

Dyer’s time in office has been marked by major changes and growth for the city of Orlando, including the creation of the Lake Nona Medical City, the opening of the downtown UCF campus, the creation of SunRail and more.

Dyer is Orlando’s longest-serving mayor.

Six candidates have filed so far for the mayoral election that is set for Nov. 7.

Aside from Dyer, they include:

Safraaz Alli

Moliere Dimanche

Samuel Ings

Gertrude Pierre

Ky Velez

Early voting for the election is scheduled for Oct. 30 - Nov. 5. Voters have until Oct. 28 to request a vote-by-mail ballot. To vote in the race, you must live within the city limits.

Any Orlando resident who wishes to run for mayor can go to the city of Orlando website to see the requirements, needed documents and more.

