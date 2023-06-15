What Gov. DeSantis vetoed in Florida’s new budget, from school programs to flood projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his state’s latest budget on Thursday, issuing enough line-item vetoes to take it from $117 billion to $116.5 billion in the absence of fiscal commitments in such projects as a homeless shelter in DeLand, efforts to mitigate flooding in Orlo Vista, children’s mental health sessions at Camp Boggy Creek and others.

In a transmittal letter, DeSantis wrote to Secretary of State Cord Byrd, stating his $510.9 million in line-item vetoes are meant to add to the state’s reserves and ensure Florida “remains resilient and responsive to unforeseen emergencies.”

The items listed below were selected from the list as they relate to projects of Central Floridian interest. Unless otherwise specified, the funding was stricken from General Revenue spending.

You may access the full list of vetoes and the transmittal letter in the embedded readers at the bottom of this article.

Polk State College - Northeast Ridge Phase I — $16.2 million

Florida Polytechnic University - Student Achievement Center — $11,208,748

Polk County Public Schools - Heartland Biztown & Finance Park — $750,000

Rolling Readers Space Coast Post Pandemic Reading Initiative — $150,000

Carpentry - Viera High School — $100,000

Community Scholars - Central Florida — $140,000

The JA HOPE Project for Brevard County — $150,000

City of Deland - The Bridge Homeless Shelter — $500,000

Camp Boggy Creek - Childrens’ Mental Health Sessions — $350,000

Florida Recovery Schools of Central Florida — $100,000

Volusia Recovery Alliance - Freedom to Change/Inmate Sustained Recovery Program — $96,000

TechHealth Initiative - Orange County — $200,000

Ponce Inlet Police Department Solar Electronic Messaging Boards — $36,000

Community, Cops, Courts & State Attorney Violent Crime Intervention/Seminole County — $492,411

City of Belle Isle Public Safety Facility — $875,000

City of Belleview Information Technology Infrastructure — $112,000

City of Fruitland Park Emergency Operations Center/Public Safety Building — $500,000

Ormond Beach Police Department and Emergency Operations Center — $1.5 million

Deltona - Theresa Basin - Flood Control Study — $600,000

Kissimmee Master Stormwater System and Flood Mitigation Project (Final Phase) — $250,000

New Smyrna Beach Pine Island/Aqua Golf Canal Dredging and Clean-up — $1 million

Oak Hill - Infrastructure Expansion — $3.5 million

Orange County Utilities - Orlo Vista Integrated Water Resources Project — $2 million

Osceola County Buenaventura Lakes Drainage Improvements — $1.8 million

Oviedo West Mitchell Hammock Water Treatment Facility - Tank Construction — $1 million

Ponce Inlet Storm Drainage Backflow Device and River Outfall Addition — $62,500

Port Orange - Stormwater System Rehabilitation Pipelining — $350,000

Seminole County Midway Drainage Improvements — $1 million

West Melbourne - Flood Risk Reduction Connect Canal 70 to Canal 63 — $363,750

Winter Park Stormwater Disaster Resiliency Project — $500,000

Restore Indian River Lagoon Inflow Project — $4.9 million

St. Cloud Rummel Road Regional Trail Connection — $500,000

Brevard Zoo Aquarium - Dr. Duane Defreese Coastal Conservation Hub Construction — $2 million

Cocoa Beach Hurricane Hardening of City Hall — $1.5 million

Meet Us in the Middle Plaza and 8th Street Docks - City of Clermont — $1 million

Mount Dora Community Resource & Recreation Center — $500,000

Orange City Municipal Facility Replacement for Transportation and City Works — $150,000

Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida Resource Center — $187,500

Ponce Inlet Fire Station Replacement Backup Generator — $35,000

Sanford Fire Department Station 40 Airpack Replacements — $540,000

Sanford Station 40 New Engine — $367,500

Orange City Multipurpose Rescue Facility — $500,000 (trust fund)

Clermont Hartwood Marsh Fire Station Rebuild — $500,000

Palm Coast Fire Station 22 — $5 million

Sanford Cybersecurity Zero Trust Program— $160,000

Palm Bay - Emergency Radio Equipment — $479,831

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Computer Aided Dispatch System — $300,000

Black History Month Celebration - 1619Fest Orlando/Rebel Run 5K — $160,000

Harry & Harriette V. Moore Cultural Complex - Cultural Programs & Animatronic Figures — $200,000

Military History Museum Building Expansion - Osceola — $765,000

Polk Museum of Art Expansion Project — $500,000

Polk County Courthouse Roof Replacement — $2 million

Read the full list of vetoes below (GR = General Revenue):

Read Gov. DeSantis’ transmittal letter below:

Veto Letter by Brandon Hogan on Scribd

