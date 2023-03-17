Work begins on Orlo Vista flood mitigation project, officials say

ORLO VISTA, Fla. – Crews will begin working on reducing the severity of floods in Orlo Vista this week, according to Orange County officials.

The flood mitigation project will require evacuating and reshaping three existing storm water ponds, making them larger to increase flood mitigation volume, according to a news release. New pumps and pipes will also be installed to lower pond water levels.

“This project will increase the volume capacity of all three neighboring ponds and will ultimately improve the level of service being provided to the Orlo Vista neighborhood,” said Liliana Ramirez, Assistant Project Manager, Orange County Public Works Stormwater Management Division.

The work will mainly be done near the Oak Crest Mobile Home Park and Westside Manor neighborhoods, according to a release.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The project was funded by FEMA and the House and Urban Development.

Orlo Vista residents are invited to a meeting Tuesday, March 21, to learn more about the project. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Orlo Vista Chamber of Commerce, 38 S. Hastings Street, Orlando.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: