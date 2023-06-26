Osceola County to label nearly 36K voters inactive. How to find out if you are 1 of them

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Thousands of Osceola County voters will soon be marked “inactive” on the voter rolls, and the county Supervisor of Elections Office is trying to get the word out so that those people can update their voter statuses.

The county said in May that it sent out notices to over 38,000 people who hadn’t voted in two voting cycles to let them know to update their voter status.

Some 36,000 voters still have not responded, or the notice was returned as “undeliverable.”

“This is a lot, and that’s why we’re trying to get the word out,” said Kari Ewalt with the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Florida state law requires county elections offices to perform list maintenance twice a year.

Ewalt said it’s likely that many — if not all — of these people are not living in the county anymore, and that’s why they haven’t responded.

Ewalt added that all a voter has to do is call the office at 407-742-6000 to get his or her voter status updated. You can also check your voter status by going to the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections website.

Voters who are labeled inactive are not removed from the voter rolls completely. However, the number of inactive voters will be reflected in Osceola County voting statistics.

Voters who are declared inactive have two federal general elections to update their voter status, or they will be removed from the rolls and will have to re-register to vote.

