Sen. Rick Scott to condemn rise of antisemitism in Florida

(Mariam Zuhaib, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference, Dec. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Money earmarked for thousands of new IRS employees would be transferred to a grant program allowing schools nationwide to hire armed law enforcement personnel under legislation outlined Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by Scott. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will host a news conference Tuesday at Chabad of University of Central Florida to condemn the rise of antisemitism and reinforce his support for Israel and the Jewish community in Florida.

Scott, along with Rabbi Chaim Lipskier, Chabad of UCF, and Keith Dvorchik, CEO of Shalom Orlando, are scheduled to speak at the event. A start time has not yet been announced.

The news conference will be streamed live in the video player at the top of this story.

Check back for updates.