Baby Trump balloon coming to Orlando for president's visit

The 'Trump Baby' blimp is inflated in Parliament Square in central London as people start to gather to demonstrate against the state visit of President Donald Trump, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

ORLANDO, Fla. - After crowdsourcing the $3,500 needed to transport and set up a 20-foot diaper-wearing balloon with a likeness to President Donald Trump, the balloon will be at a protest Tuesday in Orlando during the president's visit.

The balloon will be at a Win with Love Rally near the Stonewall Bar on Church Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The rally was organized in opposition to the president's 2020 re-election campaign rally at Amway Center, which will be held at the same time as the opposition rally.

Trump is expected to launch his 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday at the 20,000-seat entertainment venue. Supporters lined up 40 hours before his arrival to ensure they will be able to attend.



A GoFundMe online fundraiser raised $3,900 in one day to bring the blimp art installation to the counterprotest.

"WE DID IT! BABY TRUMP IS COMING TO ORLANDO!" the group wrote on the GoFundMe page Sunday.

The orange-tinted balloon has appeared in cities around the world in conjunction with previous presidential visits, including London for the president's U.K. state visit and at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin, Ireland.

