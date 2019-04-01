Gov. Ron DeSantis reveals nominee for state surgeon general

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces, during a Feb. 13, 2019, press conference at the Broward County Courthouse, that he is ordering a statewide grand jury investigation into how Florida school districts handle student security.

SANFORD, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made two announcements Monday in Sanford, revealing his nominee for the state's surgeon general while introducing a task force to fight the opioid epidemic.

DeSantis said he's nominating Dr. Scott Rivkees to head the Florida Department of Health.

The governor also said the state has secured $26 million in federal funds for Florida's response to the opioid issue. DeSantis said the money will go toward a project designed to fight the drug problem and provide treatment to victims.

DeSantis said he will sign an executive order aimed at fighting the opioid crisis.

