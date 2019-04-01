Politics

Gov. Ron DeSantis reveals nominee for state surgeon general

Florida governor also announces initiative to fight opioid crisis

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager
SANFORD, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made two announcements Monday in Sanford, revealing his nominee for the state's surgeon general while introducing a task force to fight the opioid epidemic.

DeSantis said he's nominating Dr. Scott Rivkees to head the Florida Department of Health.

The governor also said the state has secured $26 million in federal funds for Florida's response to the opioid issue. DeSantis said the money will go toward a project designed to fight the drug problem and provide treatment to victims.

DeSantis said he will sign an executive order aimed at fighting the opioid crisis.

