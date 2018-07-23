Organizations voice support for Orlando policy to deter profiling based on citizenship

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 38 social justice and immigration rights groups held a news conference Monday in support of the proposed Orlando policy designed to prevent profiling of someone based on their citizenship.

Representatives from the Muslim Women's Organization and Mi Familia Vota spoke on behalf of thousands of Orlando residents they say would be protected by the policy. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer spoke alongside the supports.

The Orlando City Council is set to vote on the Fair Treatment of All Trust Act policy Monday. The policy states that no city official, including law enforcement and emergency response teams, can ask about a person's immigration status.

Rasha Mubarak, with the Muslim Women's Organization, said Orlando will be the first city in the south to enact a policy like the Trust Act.



Orlando officials have stressed that a potential new policy that would prohibit city officials from asking anyone about their immigration status will not mean Orlando is a "sanctuary city."

Orlando Police Department Chief John Mina said the OPD has already been abiding by these guidelines under its own internal policy.

Re-watch the news conference below:

