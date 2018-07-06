Rep. Mike Miller responds to critics for missing Pulse ceremony on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - After representing Florida’s 47th District in central Orange County since 2014, Rep. Mike Miller will join “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth” to talk about his run for Congress.

Miller, a Republican, is looking to defeat Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who pulled off a stunning upset two years ago against 12-term Republican U.S. Rep. John Mica for U.S. House District 7.

Miller will talk about his campaign for District 7, the platforms he’s running on and how he’ll respond to the critics who blasted him for attending a fundraising event rather than the two-year remembrance ceremony at Pulse nightclub in June.

"It was sadly political and I've been very conscientious about this. I mean, we lost 49 people in a horrific tragedy and terrorist attack," Miller said.

Miller said that although he missed the memorial ceremony he did attend the noon bell-ringing in downtown Orlando honoring the victims and then after he privately visited the new temporary memorial.

The other Republican candidates running for Florida's 7th Congressional District are Vennia Francois and Scott Sturgill.

Watch "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" Sundays at 8 a.m.

