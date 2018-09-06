Ron DeSantis tabs Jeanette Nuñez as his running mate

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee for governor in Florida, announced Thursday that he has selected Miami state Rep. Jeanette Nuñez as his running mate.

Nuñez, the current Speaker Pro Tempore of the Florida House of Representatives, is the first Cuban-American woman to run for Lieutenant Governor of Florida.

"Jeanette Nuñez is a strong, principled leader who will be an outstanding Lieutenant Governor for the people of Florida," DeSantis said. "She has a proven record of leadership and legislative accomplishments, delivering for both her constituents in Miami-Dade and the state of Florida as a whole. Jeanette will help us build on our economic success, protect our environment and empower parents to make the best educational decisions for their children. I look forward to campaigning with her across our great state to secure Florida's future."

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of Florida with Congressman DeSantis,” said Nuñez. “In South Florida, we know that by empowering the free market—not big government—we succeed as a state. Together, I know we can build an economy that works for all Floridians, protect our natural resources and provide every child a great education. I’m excited about sharing our message across the Sunshine State and bringing home a big win in November.”

DeSantis will be joined by Gov. Rick Scott as they headline a rally featuring the Florida Republican candidates running for statewide offices in November.

The kickoff rally for the Florida Republicans is being held Thursday at Ace Cafe Orlando, a motor-themed downtown restaurant.

Scott and DeSantis are the GOP candidates in two of the most anticipated races of the midterm election. Facing term limits as governor, Scott is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

DeSantis, whose primary campaign was boosted by an endorsement from President Donald Trump, is facing Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, who is vying to be Florida's first African-American governor.

Gillum will announce his running mate Thursday morning on Facebook.

Later in the day, Vice President Mike Pence is holding fundraising receptions for Scott in Orlando and The Villages, the retirement community northwest of Orlando.



