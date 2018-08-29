Ron DeSantis wins Republican nomination for Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The 2018 primary election results are in and Ron DeSantis has secured the Republican nomination for Florida governor.

DeSantis, who was running against Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and a handful of other Republican candidates surged in front of Putnam to win the nomination.

President Trump tweeted his congratulations to DeSantis about 30 minutes after his win was announced.

Such a fantastic win for Ron DeSantis and the people of the Great State of Florida. Ron will be a fantastic Governor. On to November! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Putnam was leading in polls until President Trump backed DeSantis. After the president's endorsement, polls leading up to and throughout the voting period for the primary launched DeSantis past Putnam in the race to replace two-term Gov. Rick Scott. As early voting numbers came in, polls showed the candidates closer than before.

Trump also rallied for DeSantis in Tampa, calling him "fearless" and a "fighter" for the people of Florida.

DeSantis and Putnam exchanged blows in a debate earlier this month, during which Putnam told DeSantis "the Trump card" was the only card he had.

Putnam said he had a "Florida-first" agenda and bashed DeSantis by calling him the "Seinfeld" candidate because of how much time he'd spent in the studio and making appearances on Fox News. Putnam also criticized DeSantis by saying he would do things "the Washington way."

Also during the debate, the candidates discussed their plans on how to improve school safety. DeSantis and Putnam both said they disagreed with the idea that banning the sale of specific weapons was not the solution. DeSantis said the focus should be shifted more toward school security measures, whereas Putnam focused his answer on law enforcement officers working more closely with school administrators to be aware of students with behavioral issues.

The two candidates also traded blows over the environment and the recent toxic algal blooms that have hit the state's two coasts, as well as a number of other issues. Watch the full debate here.

Aside from his endorsement from President Trump and time spent representing Florida's Sixth District, DeSantis prides himself on his years of service in the U.S. military, his time as a federal and military prosecutor, and being a conservative family man. See where he stands on other issues here.

Putnam, a Central Florida native and father of four, prides himself on his work to protect farmers and small business owners, law enforcement officers and the Second Amendment. See where Putnam stands on other political issues here.

Other candidates in the running for the Republican nomination were Don Baldauf, a political activist, Timothy M. Devine, a write-in candidate for governor in 2014, John Joseph Mercadante, a Miami businessman, Bruce Nathan, a pediatric therapist who ran as an independent candidate for U.S. Senate in 2016, Bob White, a Polk County resident and founder of Liberty Catalyst Fund, and Bob Langford, of Tallahassee.

The candidate who received the highest number of votes secures the nomination in Florida partisan primary elections.

