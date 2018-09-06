Andrew Gillum announces Winter Park businessman Chris King as running mate

ORLANDO, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum announced Thursday morning on social media that he has selected Chris King as his running mate.

Gillum made the announcement during a Facebook live video along side his wife, RJ, and Chris and Kirsten King.

"I know these two people love this state as much as we do," Gillum said of the Kings.

Chris King, 39, is a Harvard graduate and Winter Park area businessman. He founded Elevation Financial Group, a private equity real estate investment company and is also involved in charitable foundations that focus on health care and education.

"We’re going to build an economy that works for everyone, by training workers for good-paying jobs, expanding access to health care and ensuring every Floridian has a fair chance to succeed," Gillum said. "Chris is going to be instrumental in our work to rebuild Florida.”

Gillum's opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, also named his running mate on Thursday as Miami state Rep. Jeanette Nunez.



DeSantis was joined by Gov. Rick Scott in Orlando Thursday for the announcement as they headlined a rally featuring the Florida Republican candidates running for statewide offices in November.

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, won the Democratic primary for Florida governor last week. DeSantis defeated Adam Putnam, Florida's commissioner of agriculture.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.