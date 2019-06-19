These two men were arrested at President Trump's Orlando rally

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were arrested Tuesday evening while President Donald Trump was hosting a rally in downtown Orlando to announce that he is seeking re-election in 2020, records show.

Orlando police said the first arrest happened around 7:30 p.m., about a block away from the Amway Center.

Steven Ashley Ingram, 33, was involved in a heated conversation with another man that turned violent when Ingram shoved the other man with his left hand, according to the affidavit.

[RELATED: Fact check: Trump's Orlando rally | RECAP: Orlando hosts re-election rally for President Donald Trump]

Authorities said they arrested Ingram, of Haines City, on a disorderly conduct charge because he was determined to be the primary aggressor in the incident.

Less than an hour later, 51-year-old Daniel Kestner, of St. Augustine, was outside the venue arguing with another man when he noticed an Orlando Sentinel reporter filming him on his phone.

Video tweeted by the reporter shows Kestner trying to knock the cellphone from his hands while hurling insults and threats, according to the affidavit.

Warning: Video below contains graphic language

A Trump supporter tried knocking my phone out of my hand as I was recording him being kicked out of the Amway Center. #TrumpRallyOrlando #trumpinOrlando pic.twitter.com/p0IcqKCrSt — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) June 19, 2019

Police said Kestner smelled of alcohol.

He was arrested on a battery charge.

Kestner spoke with News 6 reporter Mike DeForest outside Wahlburgers Burger Restaurant hours before his arrest. He and another man, who doesn't identify as a Trump supporter, struck up an unlikely friendship while having drinks.

"I'm thinking I love Trump and I just want to speak my mind and show my support for Trump and that's what I'm here for," Kestner said.

He and Ingram have since bonded out of the Orange County Jail.

Orlando police have not yet said how many people attended the event. On Wednesday, crews were seen cleaning up chairs, coolers and trash that supporters left behind.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.