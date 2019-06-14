What to know ahead of President Trump's rally in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump will be in Orlando June 18 where he will announce his 2020 re-election campaign at a rally held at the Amway Center.

Ticket requests for the event have already tripled the capability of the Amway Center, which holds 20,000 people. The president said in a tweet Wednesday morning, the event will be “the hottest of them all” with 74,000 ticket requests already made for the event.

This will be Trump's first campaign event in Orlando since he ended his 2016 presidential campaign with a "Thank You Tour" stop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the rally Tuesday.

A ticket does not guarantee

Anyone interested in attending the rally can click here to register for tickets, however, a ticket does not guarantee entry to the event, according to Trump 2020 campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“Orlando rally entry is on a first-come, first -serve basis, so a ticket doesn’t necessarily guarantee entry," McEnany said in a statement to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Campaign security and U.S. Secret Service will close the entrance once the building reaches capacity, according to Amway Center.

Viewing outside Amway Center

"There will be screens outside the venue to watch the rally once capacity is reached,” McEnany said in her statement, which also noted that a "Trump tailgater" would be held outside starting at 10 a.m.

What not to bring

Leave your laser pointers and air horns at home. There is a list of items attendees are asked not to bring into the venue. Click here for the full list.

Timeline

Doors to the Amway Center open at 4 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m.

Parking

Parking around the Amway Center will be extremely limited due to security for the event. Attendees are encouraged to car pool, rideshare and take advantage of public transportation. Find more on that later on in the story.

The GEICO parking garage may not be available due to the needs of the president's campaign and U.S. Secret Service.

Parking in city-owned garages will only be available for purchase on site on the day of the event on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the Amway Center.

View a map of the parking options here.

Sunrail

SunRail will operate its normal service schedule until 10 p.m. Tuesday. After 10 p.m., SunRail will operate three northbound and three southbound trains departing from the Church Street Station.

Here is the extended nighttime schedule for June 18:

Northbound Church Street Station Platform (north of South Street):

10:15 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

10:45 p.m.



Station stops at LYNX Central, AdventHealth, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Longwood, Lake Mary, Sanford, DeBary



Southbound Church Street Station Platform (south of South Street):

10:00 p.m.

10:15 p.m.

10:45 p.m.

Station stops at Orlando Health/Amtrak, Sand Lake Road, Meadow Woods, Tupperware, Kissimmee/Amtrak, Poinciana

Traffic

Roads around Amway Center in downtown Orlando will be impacted by Trump's visit. The following roads immediately around the event center will be closed:

Central Boulevard

Anderson Street

South Street

Garland Avenue

Division Avenue

Church Street

View the road closure map here.

The U.S. Secret Service may close additional roads, including parts of I-4, if necessary.

