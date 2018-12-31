Port St. Lucie 13-year-old killed in Palm Bay motorcycle crash

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police said a 13-year-old boy was killed and another person was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when two motorcycles collided.

The crash happened near the intersection of Roland Street and Freeburg Avenue, police said.

The teen, who is from Port St. Lucie, was killed and the driver of the other motorcycle was taken by First Flight to Holmes Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Palm Bay police said traffic homicide detectives are working to determine the cause of the crash and if any charges will be filed.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact the Palm Bach Police Department at 321-952-3456. The case No. is 18-013664.

