Heart-shaped cloud floats over Pulse during memorial ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. - A heart-shaped cloud floated over Pulse nightclub Tuesday as an interim memorial was unveiled to honor the 49 victims who were killed at the Orlando nightclub.

The onePULSE Foundation will open the temporary memorial later in the day at the site of Pulse nightclub, which has remained closed since the June 2016 shooting.

"At the @onePULSEorg interim memorial opening, this heart-shaped cloud appeared briefly while Tymisha Harris sings 'Together Again,'" Orlando police tweeted.

Earlier, Pulse owner and onePULSE Foundation founder Barbara Poma talked about the memorial.

"This is our responsibility," Poma said. "It is our legacy to all future generations, and it's going to take all of us to get it done right."

Poma closed her remarks by reading a Greek proverb: "A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they will never sit in.”

The club's sign was improved, and a new fence was placed around the nightclub's perimeter. Planning and designing continue for the permanent memorial.

Omar Mateen opened fire inside the club, killing 49 and injuring dozens more. He pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during a three-hour standoff at the nightclub before he was killed in a shootout with police.

Mateen's widow, Noor Salman, was acquitted earlier this year on allegations that she helped him plan the attack.

