Red Cross steps in to help families after massive Orlando apartment fire

The Red Cross is taking action to help those affected by a massive apartment fire Wednesday morning that engulfed three buildings, destroying 12 apartments, in Orlando.

Residents watched their homes at the Royal Isle Apartments go up in flames and lost most everything, including their clothes, food and a place to sleep. No one was injured.

"To see those big flames... it was just scary. Then hearing the roof collapse, it's just very horrible. It's a nightmare," said resident Ana Nunez.

Resident Rafael Bruno said he saw the smoke coming from the pipes in his bathroom and immediately got his family out to safety. He watched as fire crews put out the flames.



"It hurts cause you know we work hard for our stuff and we come to see this," Bruno said.

Meeting with the affected one-on-one to address their needs, the Red Cross has been working with 11 families, a total of 64 people, to help them recover after the fire.

"All families will receive emergency relief supplies and financial assistance to help with immediate needs such as food, clothing and other necessities," said Red Cross representative Rachel Nelson. "Several will receive health assistance as well to replace medications, glasses, etc."

Red Cross's disaster action team volunteers were still on the scene Wednesday afternoon, along with the Salvation Army, which is providing food to victims, according to Nelson.

Four families will be moving into unoccupied apartment units for the time being, while the remaining seven families will receive housing help from the Red Cross.

"Red Cross caseworkers will follow up with each family in the coming days to provide additional referrals to social services and help navigate the recovery process," Nelson added.

Officials with the Orange County School District said they are collecting school supplies for the students who may have lost what they need to start the new school year next week.



"I believe the school district has already been out here and is going to work with those kids to make sure they have the stuff they need to so they can get off to a good start," Monroe said.

The Salvation Army is also working to help these families affected by the fire. The organization is providing clothing vouchers, basic furniture, emergency financial rental, and essential utility assistance.

"The Salvation Army is ready to deploy for any disaster. We provide relief, spiritual and emotional care for the survivors," Captain Ken Chapman, the area commander said. "We are grateful to our supportive donors to enable our mission to serve others."



Residents said they are heartbroken to see their homes go up in smoke, but everyone is thankful for the firefighters' quick actions.



"Their work was very good. They got them out fine," resident Kayla Oms said. "Thank God for them because if not, a lot of people would have been hurt."

To help, you can become a Red Cross volunteer or make a donation for disaster relief.

