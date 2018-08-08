WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss massive fire at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large fire burned at least 12 units Wednesday morning at an Orlando apartment complex.

Flames engulfed at least two buildings at the Royal Isle Apartments on Don Quixote Road, near State Road 436 and State Road 408.

Video from Sky 6 showed fire ripping through the roofs of two buildings and smoke pouring out of other structures. The roof of one of the buildings collapsed.

[PHOTOS: Massive fire engulfs buildings at Orlando apartment complex]

It's not known if anyone was injured.

Orlando and Orange County firefighters battled the blaze.

Fire is out. OFD continues to look for hot spots. At least twelve apartments involved. pic.twitter.com/6zPoK2YSiQ — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) August 8, 2018

No other details have been released.

BREAKING: Huge fire at apartment complex on SR 436 near the 408 in Orlando. Watch live: https://t.co/4CcxFj73IN pic.twitter.com/LsE4r9zDzF — Justin Warmoth (@News6Justin) August 8, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.