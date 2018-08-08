News

WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss massive fire at Orlando apartment complex

Blaze burns buildings at Royal Isle Apartments

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large fire burned at least 12 units Wednesday morning at an Orlando apartment complex.

Flames engulfed at least two buildings at the Royal Isle Apartments on Don Quixote Road, near State Road 436 and State Road 408.

Video from Sky 6 showed fire ripping through the roofs of two buildings and smoke pouring out of other structures. The roof of one of the buildings collapsed.

It's not known if anyone was injured.

Orlando and Orange County firefighters battled the blaze.

No other details have been released.

