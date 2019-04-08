Remains in Apopka identified as man who went missing almost 2 years ago

APOPKA, Fla. - Nearly two years after he was reported missing, the remains of a man found in Apopka have been identified, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Monday that the skeletal remains of Lechmani Desroches, who was 23 when he went missing in June 2017, were found last year but not identified until recently.

[PREVIOUS: Mystery lingers days after skeletal human remains found in Apopka]

The remains were found on Sept. 26, 2018, in the 2600 block of Marden Road, south of Keene Road near State Road 429, but details as to how they were discovered or what else a search of the area revealed were not released.

Desroches' death is being investigated as a homicide, but it's unclear how he was killed, authorities said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

