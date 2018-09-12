Repairs begin on Baldwin Park home damaged by collapsed crane

BALDWIN PARK, Fla. - Contractor crews were inside a Baldwin Park home on Wednesday and beginning to repair damage done when a crane toppled onto it more than a week ago.

Plenty of cars could still be seen driving slowly by the home along Lower Park Road, getting a glance at a house that gained nationwide attention.

Alair Homes, a construction company that remodeled the home six months ago but was not involved in the incident last week, had workers inside repairing the broken trusses.

Jim Krantz, the owner of Alair Homes, said the damage inside isn't as bad as it looks, and he expects it will only take a few weeks to make the necessary repairs inside.

The original roofing company, Gold Key Roofing, and the crane company, Beyel Brothers, were not at the home.

No one was inside the home during the crane collapse on Sept. 4, and authorities on the scene at the time said the crane missed any water lines and did not fall past the attic.

Trevor Switzer, the general manager for Gold Key Roofing, told News 6 once interior repairs are completed, his team will resume work on the roof.



