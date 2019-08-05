Report: New skyscrapers could be coming to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The gaps in downtown Orlando's skyline could soon be filled.

The Orlando Sentinel, citing a report from GrowthSpotter, writes that five new skyscrapers could be coming to downtown Orlando as developers scope out plots of land for potential projects, including housing, hotels, retail and more.

The towers are slated to range in height from 17 to 33 stories.

The proposals include the next phase of the Church Street Station development and two mixed-use towers, including one across from the Orlando Magic Sports & Entertainment District.

Click here to read more on this story at GrowthSpotter.com.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.