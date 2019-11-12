Report: Remains found in Alabama during search for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. - Search teams uncovered human remains in a wooded area in Alabama on Tuesday during the search for missing Taylor Rose Williams, law enforcement confirmed to News 6 partner WJXT. Victim identification is pending.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will await identification of the remains as forensic tests are completed, according to the Demopolis Police Department. As of Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement said it plans to secure and process the evidence at the scene where the remains were found.

Five-year-old Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing from Jacksonville on Nov. 6.

Since then, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has said that Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, has stopped cooperating with the investigation and is now considered a person of interest in her daughter's disappearance.

Brianna Williams was still reporting for duty as of Tuesday morning, according to Navy officials. Her Navy bio shows she works at the Tactical Operations Center.

"We need her cooperation," Williams said in a news conference announcing the deployment of the Urban Search and Rescue Team to Marengo County, Alabama.

Dozens of Jacksonville firefighters and investigators have traveled to Alabama to search for Taylor.

