Rhinos won't be punished after injuring 2-year-old girl at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Officials at a Florida zoo where a toddler stumbled into a rhinoceros exhibit say the welfare of the animals was never compromised and the rhinos won't be punished in any way.

The Brevard Zoo said in a statement Wednesday that the Rhino Encounters exhibit and other exhibits involving "premium" animal experiences have been suspended while zoo officials review safety protocol.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment Tuesday afternoon after she stumbled through steel poles separating the rhinos and spectators.

Officials at the zoo on Florida's Space Coast said a rhino's snout touched the girl before she was retrieved in a matter of seconds.

The girl's family issued a statement about the incident.

"(Tuesday) has been a trying day for our family," the girl's father said. "We’re thankful to everyone who has reached out with their concerns. Our daughter is in good care at Arnold Palmer Hospital and is doing well. My wife was also treated for her injury and has been released from the hospital. At this time, we ask for privacy as we focus on our daughter’s recovery.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

