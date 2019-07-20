Sanford woman accused of being under influence of drugs in crash that killed toddler

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 48-year-old Sanford woman is accused of being under the influence of drugs in a crash that killed an 18-month-old toddler on June 2 at the intersection of State Road 414 and Eden Park Road in Altamonte Springs, according to Altamonte Springs police.

Police said Shona Lynn Wallace is accused of being under the influence of THC, cocaine, fentanyl and nordiazepam the night of the incident.

She has been arrested and charged with one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 7:50 p.m. June 2, officers responded to the crash.

Investigators said when officers got to the scene they found several people were hit by a silver Mazda driven by Wallace.

Authorities said after Wallace crossed an intersection, she drove onto a sidewalk and hit a family of three who were on a bicycle ride.

Wallace was not able to provide information to officers on why her car veered off the road and onto the sidewalk, according to police.

The family of three was rushed to a hospital, according to investigators.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

Police said the father is still in critical condition.

The mother was released from the hospital but she remains in a wheelchair, according to police.

Investigators said officers obtained a blood sample from Wallace.

Authorities said the results from the toxicology report came back Friday.

Officers said probable cause was established and she was taken into custody.

Investigators said she was transported to the Seminole County Jail and is being held on no bond.

