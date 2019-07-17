Family remembers toddler killed in Altamonte bike accident

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Relatives of an 18-month-old girl killed in a traffic biking accident last month said she meant so much to them, even though her life was so short.

On Wednesday, the girl's family identified her as Adalyn Zisa. They say she was full of life, loved to laugh and she enjoyed her regular bike rides with her parents.

"Just really sweet and bright. Just brought a lot of joy to our family," said Adalyn's grandmother, Kathy Kenahan.

Adalyn died last month when police say a driver somehow hopped the curb at Maitland and Eden Park boulevards, then hit the bike the girl was riding in with her mother. Her father was also hurt while riding on a separate bike.

Close family members told News 6 that Adalyn's father, Dane, remains in the intensive care unit at Orlando Regional Medical Center. They said he’s in a coma, and has brain trauma and broken bones.

His wife, Shannon, has been by his side. She’s been released from the hospital, but can barely walk.

"Every day she rolls herself into Dane’s room and talks to him like he’s going to answer her," Kenahan said. "She plays wedding songs and reminds them of their vows."

Family members met back at the crash scene Wednesday to place flowers in honor of Adalyn and grieve.

"Their lives will never be the same. Without Adalyn, it’ll be very different," Kenahan said.

Altamonte Springs police told News 6 they’re still investigating the crash and no charges have been filed.

Police say the driver, who was not hurt, is cooperating in the investigating.

The family told News 6 they're grateful for even complete strangers showing support during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise money for the family.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.