Saturday hit-and-run leaves 13-year-old in serious condition, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy is in serious condition in Arnold Palmer Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night, officials from the Florida Highway Patrol said. They said the boy was hit while riding his bicycle across the street.

The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Alafaya Trail near Science Drive. Officials said the boy was not in a crosswalk when he attempted to ride across the street.

Troopers said the boy was struck by what was described as a white passenger vehicle, possibly a Toyota.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

