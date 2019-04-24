Semi hits, kills boy on bike near Orlando elementary school, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A boy on a bicycle was fatally struck by a semitruck near an Orlando elementary school Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at Wetherbee Road and Landstar Boulevard at 2:30 p.m., less than half a mile from Wetherbee Elementary School.

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in critical condition. He died about an hour later.

His name and age have not been released.

Troopers said they are trying to locate the semitruck and the driver. It's unclear if the driver knew he or she hit the child.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed a lime green bicycle and a black backpack laying in a grassy area near the intersection.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

