Semitrucks line up under Florida Turnpike overpass for man threatening to jump

Semi trucks lined up under the Kirkman Road overpass on the Florida Turnpike after a man climbed over the fence. (Photo: Kim Montes/FHP)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities in Orlando are attempting to talk down a man in distress who climbed over the fence on a Florida Turnpike overpass.

According to Orlando police, the man climbed over the fence on South Kirman Road at Conroy Road.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said more than half a dozen semitrucks lined up under the overpass to catch the man in case he falls.

FHP shut down the Florida Turnpike in both directions at mile marker 260 while Orlando police and Orlando fire attempt to talk the man down.

In April, during a similar incident in Detroit, more than a dozen semitrucks lined up together under an overpass after a suicidal man threatened to jump, according to Michigan State Police. The drivers stayed there for three hours until authorities could get the man down.

Help is available for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information on resources available for anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.