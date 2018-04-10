Sheriff's Office identifies Massachusetts woman as Sumter County homicide victim

Fannie Rose Houck, 63, was killed Monday in Webster, Fla. Sumter County detectives are asking anyone with information about her to call Crimeline.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office have identified Fannie Rose Houck as the victim of a recent homicide.

Detectives said a woman was found dead in Webster on Monday near County Road 711 and State Route 50. Less than 24 hours later, they identified 63-year-old Houck as the victim.

Sheriff's Office officials are now seeking anyone who may have seen Houck recently or knows anything about the crime.

Houck is originally from Massachusetts but had more recently lived in Florida. She spent time in Tarpon Springs and the Brooksville area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies didn’t say how Houck died but said in a Facebook post that “signs of violence” were found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

